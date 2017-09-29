Man Accused Of Shooting Cops, Wife Released From Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say the New Haven man suspected of shooting his wife and then two police officers last Saturday was released from the hospital Friday.

Police say 51-year-old Douglas Monroe was shot by members of a SWAT team after he pointed a gun at them during a standoff at his Elm Street home. He’s now in state police custody, held on $900,000 bond on a first-degree assault charge. Additional charges are pending, said police.

The two officers Monroe allegedly shot were treated and released from the hospital. At last report, Monroe’s wife remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The arrest warrant in the case has been sealed.

