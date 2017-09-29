Deaths in CT Mobile Home Explosion Ruled Suicides

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — The deaths of a Connecticut husband and wife as a result of an explosion that destroyed their mobile home have been ruled suicides.

Clinton police said Thursday that 64-year-old Leo Hinkley and 61-year-old Candace Hinkley “were suffering from very serious medical and health issues prior to the explosion and recently had become very depressed.”

They were injured in an explosion in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. They both died at the hospital.

Before she died, Candace Hinkley told investigators her husband had been tampering with the gas fireplace in an attempt to asphyxiate them.

The medical examiner says Leo Hinkley died of burns and Candace Hinkley died of complications of thermal injuries.

The explosion damaged nearby homes and was heard for miles around.

 

