Student Arrested For Threat That Led To School Lockdown

Filed Under: Greenwich, Lockdown, school

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A student at a Connecticut high school has been arrested on a felony threatening charge in connection with a message found in a school bathroom that led to a lockdown earlier this year.

The Greenwich Time reports that the student was arrested this week in connection with the March 29 lockdown of Greenwich High School. Thousands of students and staff were held inside the school for hours as dozens of officers searched students and their backpacks for weapons.

Police say they interviewed students, looked at surveillance video and reviewed social media postings before making the arrest.

The name of the arrested student was not released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

STARS AND STRINGS 2017 TIX AND INFO
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen