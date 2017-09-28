Student Arrested For Threat That Led To School Lockdown

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A student at a Connecticut high school has been arrested on a felony threatening charge in connection with a message found in a school bathroom that led to a lockdown earlier this year.

The Greenwich Time reports that the student was arrested this week in connection with the March 29 lockdown of Greenwich High School. Thousands of students and staff were held inside the school for hours as dozens of officers searched students and their backpacks for weapons.

Police say they interviewed students, looked at surveillance video and reviewed social media postings before making the arrest.

The name of the arrested student was not released.

