Police Make Arrest In Killing Featured On ‘Cold Case Cards’

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the 2010 killing of a Connecticut man whose death was featured in the most recent edition of the state’s so-called cold case playing cards.

The Norwalk Hour reports 30-year-old Ibo Boone was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in connection with the October 2010 death of Michael Robinson Jr. in Norwalk. Investigators say it was part of a wave of violence between rival gangs.

Boone’s attorney complained of a heavy police presence during arraignment, saying it created an “atmosphere of fear” around the case.

Robinson’s death was described on a playing card in a deck offered for sale to inmates of the state’s prison system in an effort to generate tips. The fourth edition of the deck was released this year.

