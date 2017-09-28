Man Gets 80 Years In Prison For Gang Shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man who fatally shot a member of a rival gang in 2011 has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports that 30-year-old Jermaine Harris was sentenced Wednesday for the shooting of Daryl McIver on his 20th birthday in a late-night ambush.

Harris was convicted of murder, first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Prosecutors say McIver was a member of the Crips, while Harris was a member of the Bloods, and the gangs had an ongoing dispute in the summer of 2011.

The shooting was caught on a business’ video surveillance system, and although faces could not be seen, a witness testified that Harris was the shooter.

Harris still faces a separate murder charge for a 2010 fatal shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)