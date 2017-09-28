Man Arrested After Boys Found Unsupervised In Parking Lot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after two boys were found alone in a Connecticut parking lot.

The Hartford Courant reports Martin Parrilla has been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of two unsupervised boys in the parking lot of a Manchester apartment complex. The boys’ ages were redacted from the police report.

Police say Parrilla told officers he left the boys alone in an apartment to wait at a nearby bus stop for his girlfriend’s son. He told police he is not the boys’ father.

Police say the boys had been in the parking lot for at least 10 minutes.