Malloy Vetoes GOP Budget Plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – It’s official: Governor Dannel Malloy has vetoed the Republican-crafted state budget plan, sent to him with a handful of Democratic votes earlier this month.

Word of the veto came as the governor was due to sit down with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders for another round of state budget talks late Thursday morning. In a three-page veto message, the governor calls the tax and spending plan “unbalanced, unsustainable, and unwise.” He argues, it would make changes to the state’s pension plan that are financially and legally unsound.

In a similar “gimmick,” Malloy says the package would divert teacher pension contributions to the general fund, and offers no solution to reform the teachers pension system.

He adds, it would cut hundreds of millions from higher education

Republicans have called on Democrats to join them in trying to override the governor’s veto, warning that chaos will ensue next month, without a full state budget.