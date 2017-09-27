Waterbury Man Arrested In ‘Cold Case’ Homicide

Filed Under: Cold case, norwalk, Waterbury

(CBS Connecticut) – A Waterbury man has been charged in connection with a seven-year-old cold-case killing in Norwalk.

State prosecutors say Ibo Boone, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the death of Michael “Mizzy” Robinson, Jr., who was shot to death in the area of South Main and Grove Streets on October 29, 2010.

Authorities say the killing was gang related.

“While a case may be considered ‘cold,’ it is never closed. I wish to thank all who worked so diligently on this investigation and to reaffirm our commitment to work to bring some sense of closure to families who have lost loved ones,” said Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik.

Boone was held on $1 million bond pending arraignment Wednesday at Norwalk Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

STARS AND STRINGS 2017 TIX AND INFO
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen