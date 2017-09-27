Waterbury Man Arrested In ‘Cold Case’ Homicide

(CBS Connecticut) – A Waterbury man has been charged in connection with a seven-year-old cold-case killing in Norwalk.

State prosecutors say Ibo Boone, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the death of Michael “Mizzy” Robinson, Jr., who was shot to death in the area of South Main and Grove Streets on October 29, 2010.

Authorities say the killing was gang related.

“While a case may be considered ‘cold,’ it is never closed. I wish to thank all who worked so diligently on this investigation and to reaffirm our commitment to work to bring some sense of closure to families who have lost loved ones,” said Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik.

Boone was held on $1 million bond pending arraignment Wednesday at Norwalk Superior Court.