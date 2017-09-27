UConn’s Kevin Ollie: Hoops Scandal a ‘Dark Day in Our Great Game’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — UConn coach Kevin Ollie says a federal fraud and bribery scandal implicating several universities and coaches is a “dark day in our great game.”

Ollie says it’s his responsibility to make sure his staff understands and abides by the rules of recruiting.

He says: “I will take the 2014 championship over any recruit I lost.”

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict, who was hired in 2016 after being chief operating officer in Auburn’s athletic department, says he was shocked and saddened by the allegations against Auburn.

Federal prosecutors say Auburn associate head coach Chuck Person accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to a financial adviser when they reached the NBA.

Benedict says the scandal could be unprecedented in NCAA history.

Benedict says he would not like to hear “I don’t know” from a coach as a reason for something his assistant coaches did, saying it is the head coach’s responsibility to know.

Benedict said the involvement of shoe companies, AAU coaches and others has made recruiting challenging.

He says he hopes that “maybe this is a turning point to be able to clean this part of men’s college basketball up.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.