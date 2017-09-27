Troopers Catch Electronic DOT Sign Battery Thief

Windsor, Ct. (CBS Connecticut)  Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 91 southbound in the area of

exit 35 around 4:30 this afternoon, for the report of an individual loading batteries from a department of

transportation message board into a blue Toyota. Troopers located and stopped the suspect vehicle, and

determined the operator was in possession of the stolen commercial batteries. They also found a set of

bolt cutters, a hacksaw, and miscellaneous wires within the vehicle. Michael Richardson of East Windsor

was arrested and charged with larceny 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 1st degree, and possession of

burglary tools. He was held on a $10,000 bond. No court date was released.

 

