This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 27, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Christine Stuart of ctnewsjunkie.com says legislators could take up the hospital tax this week.

7:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Hill Correspondent, shares an update from the Hill.

8:20- Mike Lawlor, Under secretary for criminal justice policy and planning, talks the FBI Report which states crime is down over the past six years in Connecticut.

8:50- Sue Palisano, Director of Education and Workforce Development at the CT Dept of Labor previews Manufacturing Month. October is Manufacturing Month– Dream It, Do It!

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

STARS AND STRINGS 2017 TIX AND INFO
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen