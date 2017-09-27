This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Christine Stuart of ctnewsjunkie.com says legislators could take up the hospital tax this week.

7:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Hill Correspondent, shares an update from the Hill.

8:20- Mike Lawlor, Under secretary for criminal justice policy and planning, talks the FBI Report which states crime is down over the past six years in Connecticut.

8:50- Sue Palisano, Director of Education and Workforce Development at the CT Dept of Labor previews Manufacturing Month. October is Manufacturing Month– Dream It, Do It!

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.