Rabbit Killer Gets Probation

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man charged with crushing his sister’s pet rabbit to death has been sentenced to a special form of probation.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2fzapVi ) that 24-year-old Julien Torres was sentenced Tuesday to two years’ probation. Torres’ criminal
record will be erased if he doesn’t commit any new crimes during that two-year period.

Torres had been charged with maliciously wounding or killing an animal.

Police say the Torrington man was upset with his sister for not allowing him to use her phone when he attacked her rabbit in February.

The rabbit, named Peter Griffin, died from severe internal injuries and bleeding.

An attorney for Torres says both his client and his client’s sister suffer from mental illnesses.

Torres will undergo mental health treatment as a condition of his probation.

