Judge To Question Man On Slain Wife’s Estate Worth $6.42

VERNON, Conn. (AP) _ A man charged with killing his wife is expected to face questioning from a Connecticut probate judge on why the slain woman’s estate is worth only $6.42.

Richard Dabate (DAH’-bayt) had indicated in a document filed before the December 2015 death of his 39-year-old wife, Connie, that the estate was worth about $77,000. He was removed as executor of his wife’s estate this year.

The victim’s sister recently filed documents showing the new amount. A hearing was set for Sept. 27.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder. Dabate has told investigators a masked man shot his wife and tied him up. But police said evidence contradicted Dabate’s story, including information from his wife’s Fitbit that showed she was moving around an hour after her husband said she was shot.

