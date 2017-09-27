Heat Breaks Record At Bradley

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The National Weather Service says Windsor Locks has hit a record high temperature of 89 degrees Wednesday.
Wednesday’s temperature at Bradley International Airport breaks the old record of 88 degrees previously set in 1998.
The weather service says Boston tied its record high temperature- 86 degrees – at 3:15 p.m. The record was last met in 1998.
Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)