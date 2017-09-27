Capital City Bond Rating Lowered Again

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Standard & Poor’s has downgraded Hartford’s bond rating for the second time in two weeks.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2fy7L2f ) the agency lowered Hartford’s rating on Tuesday from B- to CC. Standard & Poor’s has issued a stark
report saying, “a default, a distressed exchange, or redemption appears to be a virtual certainty.”

The city has about $545 million in outstanding general obligation debt.

Mayor Luke Bronin says Hartford needs at least $40 million in additional assistance from the state legislature to avoid bankruptcy.

Hartford’s largest bond insurer, Assured Guaranty, has offered to refinance the city’s debt.

Bronin says he will not take a plan that would burden the city in the future.

Bronin needs permission from Gov. Dannel Malloy to seek Chapter 9 protection.

