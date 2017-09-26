Woman Charged In 2016 Overdose Death

(Ashford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– State Police have arrested a 46-year-old North Windsor woman, who they say fatally injected her friend with morphine last year.

Jessica Hill is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in the death of a 40-year-old Ashford woman. Investigators say the victim worked at CT Oral Surgery in Mansfield. Hill and the victim allegedly stole morphine from the center in the early morning hours of September 8th, 2016.

They returned to the victim’s home, where the two injected each other with morphine. Hill fell asleep, and left the home after waking up a short time later. The woman was found dead in her bathroom the following morning.

Hill will face a judge October 11th.

