This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 26, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, discusses his piece “At Least the Republicans Are Sleeping Only at Night,” which looks at the GOP’s budget proposal, and the Democrats’ response to it.

8:20- Dr. Howard Stoffer, Associate professor at University of New Haven, Foreign Service of the United States from 1980 to 2005, retiring as a member of the Senior Foreign Service of the Department of State, shares the latest developments on North Korea.

8:50- Cathy J. Schlund-Vials, Director of Asian and Asian American Studies Institute, University of Connecticut, looks at the comics that captured America’s growing ambivalence about the Vietnam War.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen