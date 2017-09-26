This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 26, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, discusses his piece “At Least the Republicans Are Sleeping Only at Night,” which looks at the GOP’s budget proposal, and the Democrats’ response to it.

8:20- Dr. Howard Stoffer, Associate professor at University of New Haven, Foreign Service of the United States from 1980 to 2005, retiring as a member of the Senior Foreign Service of the Department of State, shares the latest developments on North Korea.

8:50- Cathy J. Schlund-Vials, Director of Asian and Asian American Studies Institute, University of Connecticut, looks at the comics that captured America’s growing ambivalence about the Vietnam War.

