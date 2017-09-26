Police: Man Who Carjacked Grandmother, Grandkids Arrested

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with robbing a bank and later stealing a car with a woman and her two grandchildren inside.

Hartford police say Lamar McCarthy was arrested Monday after a foot chase and struggle. He faces charges of kidnapping, second-degree robbery and other offenses.

Police allege McCarthy pulled a grandfather out of his Jeep and kidnapped the grandmother and her two young grandchildren after the robbery in Southington in June.

Police say McCarthy later dropped the woman and children off at a commuter lot near Interstate 84. The three were not injured.

McCarthy is being held on $750,000 bail. It couldn’t be determined Tuesday if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.