Police: Loaded Revolver Found In Backpack Near Funeral Home

Filed Under: funeral home, gun, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in New London are investigating after a loaded gun was found in a children’s backpack near a funeral home.

The Day reports that the backpack was discovered on Sept. 12 in the Byles-MacDougall Funeral Service building’s rear parking lot by the funeral home’s director. Police say the director retrieved the bag the next day before it was reported to police.

Police found a loaded revolver inside of the backpack decorated with characters from a children’s cartoon television show. Investigators say the gun had not been reported stolen. A sneaker was also found nearby.

The funeral home is not far from a school.

Police continue to investigate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

STARS AND STRINGS 2017 TIX AND INFO
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen