Police: Loaded Revolver Found In Backpack Near Funeral Home

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in New London are investigating after a loaded gun was found in a children’s backpack near a funeral home.

The Day reports that the backpack was discovered on Sept. 12 in the Byles-MacDougall Funeral Service building’s rear parking lot by the funeral home’s director. Police say the director retrieved the bag the next day before it was reported to police.

Police found a loaded revolver inside of the backpack decorated with characters from a children’s cartoon television show. Investigators say the gun had not been reported stolen. A sneaker was also found nearby.

The funeral home is not far from a school.

Police continue to investigate.

