Medical Examiner’s Accreditation An Issue In Budget Impasse

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s budget impasse is putting the state medical examiner’s office at risk for losing national accreditation.

The office has until Wednesday to show the National Association of Medical Examiners that it has addressed a short-staffing problem, or it could lose accreditation completely. The office was downgraded to partial accreditation earlier this year.

The agency’s seven forensic pathologists perform more than 325 autopsies a year _ above the limit set by the association’s accreditation standards.

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill says he needs two more forensic pathologists to regain full accreditation. But the state still hasn’t approved a budget for this fiscal year.

Gill is asking the association to retain the partial accreditation status during the budget impasse. He’s worried losing accreditation could hurt the credibility of his office’s death investigations.

