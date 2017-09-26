Funeral Held For NASCAR Driver Killed In Plane Crash

Filed Under: Bristol, NASCAR, ted christopher

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Mourners have gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye to a NASCAR driver who died in a plane crash.

The Hartford Courant reports the funeral for Ted Christopher was held Tuesday at a church in Bristol. A wake Monday night in his hometown of Plainville was attended by 3,500 people.

The 59-year-old Christopher was a passenger on a plane that crashed in North Branford on Sept. 16. Also killed was the pilot, 81-year-old Charles Dundas.

Federal officials say the plane had left Plainville’s Robertson Airport headed for New York’s Long Island.

Stafford Speedway says Christopher’s No. 13 will be retired on Sunday.

Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins and nine SK Modified track championships during his career.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

STARS AND STRINGS 2017 TIX AND INFO
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen