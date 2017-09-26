Deputy Chief Of Simsbury Fire Department Dies In Crash

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The victim of a weekend car crash in Bloomfield has been identified as the deputy chief of a local fire department.

Police say 63-year-old Michael Jepeal died in the one-vehicle crash at about 5 a.m. Sunday at the split of routes 187 and 189.

Jepeal was a 40-year veteran firefighter who for the past 12 years had been deputy chief of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief James Baldis says Jepeal was “very passionate about the fire service” and got along with everyone.

Jepeal began his career with the Tariffville Volunteer Fire Company and joined the Simsbury department in the 1980s when they merged.

Simsbury First Selectwoman Lisa Heavner says Jepeal led “an exemplary life of service and commitment to his community.”

