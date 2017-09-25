This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst has 12 questions about the Republican Tax Plan.

8:20- Paul Nee, M.D., Infectious disease specialist with Western Connecticut Medical Group, discusses the new breed of ticks discovered in Connecticut. An established population of Lone Star Ticks was found on Manresa Island, off Norwalk… a first population of its kind in the state. They carry a life-threatening bacteria to animals and are an indication of the prime conditions Connecticut hosts for all species of ticks, including those harmful to people and the pets they love.

8:50- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, asks is there any truth to Obama spreading untruths about the Graham-Cassidy health bill?

