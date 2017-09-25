Police: Woman Stole Stole Tools, Used Couple’s Car Without Permission

MONROE, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman has been charged with stealing tools from a home and using the homeowners’ car without permission while they were on a nine-day vacation.
The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2yBF5tt ) reports that the couple left their Monroe home and dog in the care of a 26-year-old woman they met through a
local animal hospital.
Police say that woman allowed 37-year-old Jennifer Spezzano, of Waterbury, to stay in the home and use the couple’s car.
Police charged Spezzano with third-degree larceny, conspiracy and using a vehicle without permission. She was released after posting $25,000 bond.
Police said they later determined that Spezzano had sold the tools to pawn shops.
