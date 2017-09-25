Murders And Manslaughters Drop 33 Percent In Connecticut

Filed Under: Connecticut, crime

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Murders and non-negligent manslaughters decreased 33 percent in Connecticut from 2015 to 2016, but the state saw a slight uptick in overall violent crime.

The FBI released new data from its Uniform Crime Reporting Program on Monday.

There were 78 murders and non-negligent manslaughters in Connecticut in 2016, down from 116 the year before. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the 33 percent decrease was the largest in the country, which saw an 8.6 percent increase in such killings.

Overall violent crimes in Connecticut including murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults increased 2.3 percent to 8,123 in 2016.

Malloy says the murder total in the state last year was the lowest since 1969, and the state has seen the largest drop in violent crimes nationwide over the past four years.

