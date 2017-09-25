2 Officers Released From Hospital After Being Shot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police officials say two officers are home recovering after being shot by a man who is suspected of first shooting his

wife.

New Haven police said Sunday that Officers Eric Pessino and Scott Shumway have been released from the hospital.

They were wounded Saturday while responding to a report of a woman being shot multiple times during a dispute with a man believed to be her husband.

The 51-year-old woman was hospitalized and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old John Douglas Monroe, was shot by members of a SWAT team after he pointed a gun at them.

He is hospitalized with serious injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)