Submarine Base Drills To Include Automatic Weapons Firing

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Navy submarine base in Groton is planning security drills that will include the firing of automatic weapons loaded with blanks.

Officials say the exercises will run Tuesday through Thursday and will test the readiness of Navy security forces to respond to threats to the base and its submarines.

The firing of automatic weapons along the base’s waterfront is planned on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Exercises also may include simulated emergencies such as a small boat attack or active shooter threat.

Authorities say area residents may see increased security activity, increased traffic around the base and brief delays accessing the base.

Officials say the public will be informed about the exercise through computer network alert systems and a loud, outdoor intercom.