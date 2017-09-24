Juveniles Charged In Vehicle Burglaries

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford Police arrested two juveniles on Clifford Drive early Sunday morning.According to police the suspects had entered an unlocked vehicle . A second burglary was discovered a short time later.
Both suspects are on juvenile probation for larceny charges and were wearing GPS monitoring ankle bracelets.One had been previously arrested by West Hartford Police on vehicle burglary related charges.
Both were charged with Burglary, Larceny and conspiracy charges and were released to their guardians.