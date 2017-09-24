Designs Sought For Memorial To 26 School Massacre Victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Officials are accepting design submissions for a permanent memorial to the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in a 2012 Connecticut school shooting.

Kyle Lyddy heads the commission in Newtown responsible for coming up with a memorial. He says members are looking for a design that will be sensitive to everyone who was impacted by the tragedy.

Lyddy says the commission hopes to get submissions from landscape architects, architects and artists, including emerging design professionals. Designs must be submitted to the town by Dec. 15.

The massacre occurred inside Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The town recently received a donation of more than 5 acres of land for the memorial. It includes open spaces that once were ball fields, two ponds and woodlands.