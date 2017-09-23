Second Victim Of Home Explosion Dies

(Clinton, CONN./ CBS CONNECTICUT) – The second victim of a mobile home explosion Thursday in Clinton died Saturday.

Clinton police say Candace Hinkley, 61, died at Bridgeport Hospital from injuries sustained in the blast. Her husband, Leo Hickley, 64, died Friday.

It was around 12:30 a.m. Thursday that the couple’s  a mobile home on Killingworth Turnpike exploded.

Police initially suspected a propane canister was the source of the blast, but then said the source remained under investigation

 

The impact of the blast was felt for miles.

