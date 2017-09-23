Police: 6 People Shot, 2 Killed in Hartford Shootings

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut) — 6 people were shot, and 2 were killed in shootings in Hartford Friday night and early Saturday morning.

At around 7 o’clock Friday evening, police say two people seated in a car in Durham street were shot. One was pronounced dead at St. Francis hospital a short time later. The other victim was grazed in the head by a bullet but is expected to survive.

Then, around 12:30 Saturday morning, officers and detectives received a shotspotter notification. They responded to Albany Avenue to find the bodies of four men in their 20’s lying in the street. One of the men was pronounced dead on scene. Another victim is in very critical condition at St. Francis hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye. The other two men suffered non life-threatening injuries. Police believe the second shooting to be the result of a gunfight.

Authorities are continuing to look for suspects and investigate a possible connection between the two shootings.

