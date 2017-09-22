This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 22, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Sheila Weinberg, Founder and CEO of TIA (Truth in Accounting), shares details from their annual Financial State of the States report, which analyzes and ranks all 50 state governments by their fiscal health. The TIA found that Connecticut has the third worst finances of any state in the country.

7:20- James MacPherson, WTIC’s Car Doctor Emiratus, explains how to know if your next Car may be a flood victim.

7:50- Dr. Anthony Alessi, MD, Associate Clinical Professor Neurology and Orthopedics with UConn Health and host of WTIC’s Healthy Rounds discusses the new findings about Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez’s lawyer says the former New England Patriots tight end’s brain showed severe signs of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). In a news conference at his offices, attorney Jose Baez says testing showed that Hernandez had a severe case of the disease.

8:20- Keith Phaneuf of CT Mirror.org talks the latest developments in the budget.

