Selectman Charged With Shoplifting

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) – A government official in an affluent Connecticut town has been charged with shoplifting more than $600 in merchandise from two stores.

The Greenwich Time (http://bit.ly/2wMvEFG ) reports that 46-year-old Greenwich Selectman Drew Marzullo has been charged with larceny.

Clinton Sgt. Jeremiah Dunn says police were alerted by security at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on Aug. 26.

Dunn says Marzullo stole $486 in merchandise from a Skechers shoe store and $184 in merchandise from clothing store J. Crew.

Marzullo has served as a selectman since 2009. The Democrat is seeking his fifth term in the November election.

Marzullo’s attorney says he is reviewing the facts of the case along with the police report. Marzullo is free on $5,000 bond.

