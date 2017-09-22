Police: Man Fired Pellet Gun At Landscapers

Filed Under: landscapers, Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Police have arrested a Shelton man for allegedly firing a pellet gun at landscapers at a neighbor’s home. Police say Jeffery Pate, 48, was upset because he was trying to sleep and the landscapers were making too much noise.

The landscapers tell police that a shirtless Pate fired at them from a window of his Tuckahoe Drive home Thursday morning– striking at least one of them with his .177 caliber pellet gun rifle. The injuries were not serious, said police.

Pate faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. Pate was released from custody and is due in Derby Superior Court October 3.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen