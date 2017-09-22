Police: Man Fired Pellet Gun At Landscapers

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Police have arrested a Shelton man for allegedly firing a pellet gun at landscapers at a neighbor’s home. Police say Jeffery Pate, 48, was upset because he was trying to sleep and the landscapers were making too much noise.
The landscapers tell police that a shirtless Pate fired at them from a window of his Tuckahoe Drive home Thursday morning– striking at least one of them with his .177 caliber pellet gun rifle. The injuries were not serious, said police.
Pate faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. Pate was released from custody and is due in Derby Superior Court October 3.