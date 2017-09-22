Man Dies In Vernon Cycle Crash

(Vernon, Conn.CBS Connecticut) – Police in Vernon are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in town.
It was last night just before 10 o’clock when police, fire and EMS responded to the scene at Bolton Road in the area of Bread and Milk Road.
The cycle operator, identified as 64-year-old Timothy Madigan of Vernon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say a preliminary investigation shows the cycle was the only vehicle involved.
Police are asking anyone with information to them at 860-872-9126.