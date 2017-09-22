Man Accused of Killing Wife Rejects Plea Deal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his wife of just three weeks has rejected a deal under which he would have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and been sentenced to 40 years in prison, instead opting to be retried on a murder charge.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that Chihan Eric Chyung appeared in court Thursday to confirm his decision. Chyung is charged in the 2009 shooting death of Paige Bennett Chyung.

By rejecting the deal, Chyung faces 60 years in prison if convicted of murder.

He was found guilty in 2014 but the state Supreme Court ruled that a jury shouldn’t have convicted Chyung of both murder and manslaughter and granted him a new trial.

Chyung says his pistol accidentally discharged as he was packing a bag to leave home during an argument.