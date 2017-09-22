Candidate Apologizes For Letter Seeking Contributions

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut mayor who’s running for governor has apologized for seeking campaign contributions from city employees, a move critics say may violate state elections law.
Democratic Middletown Mayor Dan Drew on Thursday called the letters sent to Middletown city workers’ homes last week an “error in judgment” and said he would return donations from municipal employees. He said the letter was not meant to “coerce” anyone.
The letter first reported by the Middletown Press asked city employees for donations of $100.
Democrat Chris Mattei, who is considering a run for governor, said city workers could interpret the letter as meaning they needed to donate to advance their careers.
Republican candidate Tim Herbst called the letter “abhorrent.”
State elections regulators say they aren’t investigating because they have not received any complaints.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)