This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 21, 2017

6:50- Mark E. Ojakian President, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) looks at the impact the state budget will have on on CSCU. In a letter sent from President Ojakian to the Connecticut General Assembly, the CSCU President describes the impact of the state budget on the CSCU community.

7:20- Bill Bergman, Director of Research Truth in Accounting (TIA) talks the Financial State of the States. Releasing their annual Financial State of the States report, the TIA has analyzed and ranked all 50 state governments by their fiscal health, and found that Connecticut has the third worst finances of any state in the country.

8:20- Todd Feinburg, Afternoon Show host, previews topics for this afternoon’s show.

