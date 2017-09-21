Hartford Fundraiser Planned To Assist Storm-damaged Puerto Rico

(CBS Connecticut) — Puerto Ricans in Greater Hartford are working to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

A Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief network fundraiser is planned for October 1 from noon to 7 pm at the Center for Latino Progress on Park Street in the Capital City.

Hartford Puerto Rican Parade Co-chair Ana Valentin-Jackson says Connecticut has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations off the island.

“It’s not like we are from there or from here, we are part of Connecticut,” Valentin-Jackson said “We have people who go back and forth between Connecticut and Puerto Rico, so it is very well-connected.”

Valentin-Jackson says she lost touch with her relatives on the island on noon, the day Hurricane Maria hit.

For anyone looking to donate to the Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief network from home, There are three ways to do so:

~ Text UNITY to 41444

~ Use the donate button at https://hispanicfederation.org/donate/ designate donation to hurricane relief

~ Mail check to Hispanic Federation with CT-Irma Relief in the Memo section of the check and sent to Hispanic Federation, Connecticut State Office, 175 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06106