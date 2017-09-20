Three Under Arrest In East Windsor Home Invasion

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Three Springfield, Massachusetts men are under arrest in connection with a home invasion Tuesday in East Windsor.

Police say the trio rang the doorbell and knocked on the door of a home on Kreyssig Road around 12:30 p.m., and when no one answered, they broke in. A resident was home at the time and hid in an upstairs bedroom as he called 911.

The victim gave dispatchers a description of a suspect vehicle and officers stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the scene, said police.

Under arrest are Luis Velazquez, 37; Wilson Zayas, 37; and Jose Torres, 31. All face charges of home invasion, second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a firearm, and carrying weapons on a motor vehicle.

The three suspects were held on $750,000 bond pending arraignment Wednesday in Enfield Superior Court.