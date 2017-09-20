Tax Evasion Nets Norwalk Man Jail Time

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Federal authorities say a Connecticut man has admitted to failing to pay more than $300,000 in taxes over five years.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 41-year-old Ryan Rozycki, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hartford federal court to tax evasion.

He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to about $742,000 and back taxes, interest and penalties when he’s sentenced in December.

From 2009 to 2014, authorities say Rozycki reported more than $1.6 million in gross receipts on his federal income tax returns but failed to report more than $1.1 million in taxable income. That amount was deposited into his personal bank accounts.

Rozycki owns and operates a sports gaming information website.

He has been released on $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

