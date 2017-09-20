Police: Man Drove Stolen Vehicle With Toddler Inside

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle with his toddler son inside.

Police say 21-year-old Gamalier Estrada III, of New Haven, also drove the vehicle in reverse at a “reckless rate of speed” and almost struck an officer in an attempt to escape a traffic stop in Hamden on Monday.

He also allegedly left his son the vehicle when he tried to flee on foot before returning for the boy.

He faces numerous charges including third-degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor. Police say he had five outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

He was held on $50,000 bail pending a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 3. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.