Lifeguard Pleads Not Guilty In 5-Year-Old’s Near-Drowning

Filed Under: near drowning, New Canaan, Stamford, Zachary Stein

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A lifeguard who was on duty at a Connecticut sports complex when a young boy nearly drowned has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.

An attorney for 23-year-old Zachary Stein, of New Canaan, entered the plea Tuesday in a Stamford courtroom.

Investigators say Stein did not appear to be distracted while working at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford on Aug. 3, but surveillance video shows he didn’t notice the 5-year-old boy underwater for about four minutes.

Stein then pulled the boy from the water and gave him CPR.

His lawyer says he is “immensely relieved” that the child survived and said a mistake does not constitute a crime.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Sign Up Today!
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live

Listen