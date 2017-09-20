Family Of Man Who Drowned Files Lawsuit

Filed Under: Cos Cob Marina, drowning, Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut family is suing their town after an 80-year-old relative drove off the edge of a marina and drowned.

The Greenwich Time reports that the estate of Patrick Conroy is claiming Greenwich was negligent in not putting up barriers or warnings at the end of the
Cos Cob Marina.

Police say Conroy was looking for a place to park September 2015 when his minivan slid down an embankment into the water. His son was unable to pull him
out of the van.

The lawsuit filed by attorney Frank Bartlett claims the town knew or should have known of the slope’s dangerous conditions.

No dollar amount in damages was listed.

The town attorney’s office has not responded to messages seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

