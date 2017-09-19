UConn President Warns Of Consequences From Big Budget Cuts

(CBS Connecticut) — UConn’s president today warned of dire consequences if a Republican budget plan cuts the school’s funding by more than $308-million.

UConn President Susan Herbst says tuition would increase, financial aid would be reduced, branch campuses would close, and UConn Health would be at least largely shut down.

Herbst described driving through campus recently.

“There were young people all around, carrying books, having conversations, laughing, and I as an educator devoting my whole life to this I teared up” Herbst said. “I thought about the kind of experiences they are going to have here, and how that will change, and how that will deteriorate because of this budget.”

The governor says he will veto the Republican budget bill, but negotiations on the taxing and spending plan are expected.