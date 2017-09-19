New Haven Man Shot In The Arm

New Haven, Ct. ( CBS Connecticut) At 7:44 PM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Liberty and Putnam Streets after ShotSpotter and 911 callers reported gunfire. A short time later, thirty-five year old Wilson Garcia, of New Haven was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by private car. He arrived there seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm. His wound is not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and have located evidence they believe is connected on the one-hundred block of nearby West Street. No description of the shooter has been provided.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who witnessed this crime or who has information valuable to investigators, is urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.