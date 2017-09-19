New Haven Man Arrested Following Police Pursuit

Hamden, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) After pulling a stolen vehicle over to conduct a motor vehicle stop

around 11:30 Monday morning, Hamden police were nearly struck by the vehicle as it sped in reverse

and then fled colliding with another vehicle before crashing into a tree and utility pole. The suspect then

fled on foot before returning to the vehicle to get his two year old son from the backseat. Officers were

then able to place him under arrest. Gamalier Estrada of New Haven faces several charges including

Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree,

Engaging an Officer in Pursuit and Operating Under Suspension. Estrada is being held on a $50,000

bond and is scheduled for an October 3rd court appearance. The Department of Children and Families

was notified of the incident.