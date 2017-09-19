Connecticut Sun Extend Contract Of Coach-Of-The-Year Miller

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – WNBA coach of the year Curt Miller has received a contract extension from the Connecticut Sun.

Miller, who also serves as the team’s general manager, was heading into the last year of a three-year deal.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the new contract, which is designed to keep Miller in Connecticut through the 2021 season.

Miller guided the Sun to a 21-13 record, despite the loss of star forward Chiney Ogwumike to an offseason injury and a 1-5 start. The Sun lost 88-83 to the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the playoffs.

Miller says he’s excited that the Sun’s ownership is committed to his long-term vision for the team.

Ogwumike says the team is also excited to see Connecticut protect what Miller is building.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)