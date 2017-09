New Britain Fire Chief Retires A month after he was placed on paid leave following an investigation that faulted him for racial insensitivity, New Britain Fire Chief Thomas Ronalter is retiring

Report: New England Losing 65 Acres of Forestland Per DayNew England has been losing forestland to development at a rate of 65 acres per day — a loss that comes at a time when public funding for preservation of open land, both state and federal, has also been on the decline in all six states.