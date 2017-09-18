This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 18, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, looks at the fallout from the Equifax data breach, which is mounting. Frustrated consumers, who can’t access web sites or get a human being on the phone, are angry and bewildered, and left wondering.

7:20- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, discusses the latest on the state budget. Will the Governor veto the GOP budget?

7:50- Kristine Larsen, Professor of Astronomy and Physics at Central Connecticut State University, talks Cassini’s last mission around Saturn. What did we learn? What questions were raised?

8:20- Charles Hughes, policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, says menu labeling requirements would raise food costs. Find out why…

8:50- Mayor Marcia Leclerc (Marsha Le-clair), East Hartford. Re: Development Projects in East Hartford, East Hartford’s Livability and Natural Beauty, East Hartford Landmarks, New citizen request program My East Hartford, our town-wide broadband initiative, and our emergency messaging system East Hartford Alert Network. She calls. Back up-860-436-8480.

